/Bangladesh on boil again: Shiekh Hasina's party calls for nationwide protest, demands resignation of 'killer-fascist' Yunus

Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party Bangladesh Awami League has demanded the resignation of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, while rejecting the verdict by the International Crimes Tribunal against their leader. Bangladesh Awami League has called for massive protests and demonstrations against the current government headed by Yunus across all districts until November 30, signalling that the neighbouring country will be on the boil again. Calling Yunus, 'usurper' and a 'killer-fascist', the Bangladesh Awami League announced a nationwide protest and outrightly rejected the ICT verdict.

On Nov 17, the ICT convicted Hasina of crimes against humanity, ruling that she orchestrated a brutal state crackdown in 2024 against the protesting students. The tribunal court sentenced her to death. The trial was held in her absence and the verdict marked the first time a former Bangladeshi leader has been found guilty of such offences.

In its statement, the Awami League not only rejected the verdict but also called the upcoming elections a farce. "As part of that conspiracy, they staged this mockery of a trial in their own manufactured court. The Awami League is not only rejecting the illegal ICT verdict, but is also working at the grassroots, holding discussions with political leaders, stakeholders and people from all walks of life to break the web of plots woven by this occupying force. It is now clear to everyone that the Yunus clique is engaged in anti-state conspiracies...A staged election excluding the pro-liberation forces, the Awami League and Sheikh Hasina will not be allowed in Bangladesh. It will be resisted at any cost."

Earlier, Bangladesh's former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, in a new book, had claimed that Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman acted as the CIA's agent and orchestrated the coup. Calling the army chief the “main plotter”, Kamal accused the US of destabilizing Bangladesh, claiming that America doesn't want “too many powerful heads of state in South Asia.” He named Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Sheikh Hasina in the list of powerful leaders in South Asia. He also repeated Hasina's claims that the US wants St Martin’s Island from Bangladesh.