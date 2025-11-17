/Bangladesh court finds ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina guilty of ‘crimes against humanity’

A Bangladesh court on Monday (Nov 17) convicted ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina of ‘crimes against humanity’, marking the end of a months-long trial. The International Crimes Tribunal-1 delivered the verdict as crowds watched the hearing on big screens set up by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs across Dhaka.

The tribunal stated that Hasina, along with the then Home Minister and Inspector General of Police, collectively committed crimes against humanity. The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, found her guilty of ordering a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising last year. The court said that six people at Chankharpul were killed using “lethal weapons” during the protest on August 5.



Hasina, who is currently in India, has defied the tribunal’s order to return to Bangladesh. The Awami League leader is facing trial on charges of ordering a deadly crackdown against the student-led uprising that led to her ouster last year on August 5.

“Sheikh Hasina has committed crimes against humanity. Six protesters at Chankharpul were killed using lethal weapons on August 5. By issuing orders and through the inaction of Sheikh Hasina, the then Home Minister, and the IG of police, the students were killed. These killings happened under the orders and full knowledge of PM Sheikh Hasina. By such acts, they committed crimes against humanity,” reads the charges.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam has described the former prime minister as the “mastermind and principal architect” of the alleged atrocities amid the violent protests.

Ahead of the verdict, Hasina’s son and advisor Sajeeb Wazed said that the verdict will not impact his mother. “We know exactly what the verdict is going to be. They’re televising it. They’re going to convict her, and they’ll probably sentence her to death…What can they do to my mother? My mother is safe in India. India is giving her full security,” said Wazed, as quoted by Reuters. He currently lives in Washington, DC.