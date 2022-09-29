Average world leader is a 59 years old man, reveals analysis of UNGA session data

An average world leader is a 59-year-old man, according to details of leaders who spoke at this year's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The average data analysed by WION, of the 193 leaders who spoke at UNGA this year suggested a whopping 171 leaders who spoke at UNGA were men, while a meagre 22 were women.

Of the 167 male leaders, whose age WION could find out, the average age came out to be 59.2 years, of which youngest was 36-year-old and oldest was 87-year-old. Among the oldest male leaders were those from Finland & Eritrea (74), Ghana & Dominica (78), US (79), Ivory Coast & Zimbabwe (80), Namibia (81).

The oldest world leader to speak from the famous green podium was Palestine president Mahmoud Abbas at 87 years, who incidentally spoke for the longest time -- 48.21 minutes. While the youngest leader to speak was a woman--Iceland's foreign minister Gylfadóttir, who is 34 years old (4 November 1987), the youngest head of the state to speak was a man--Chile's president Gabriel Boric at 36 years of age (February 11, 1986).

The 77th session of the general assembly began on September 20th and concluded on September 26th. Daily ratio when it came to the number of male world leaders versus female world leaders was also skewed, reflecting the overall ratio in favour of men in global leadership roles.

On Tuesday, September 20th, the first day of UNGA-- 31 Male leaders spoke, while only 2twofemale leaders--President of Slovakia and Honduras were present. On the second day, Wednesday, 21st September, 33 male leaders spoke, while only four women leaders spoke--President of Moldova, Hungary, UK PM and South Africa's foreign minister.

On the third day, Thursday 22nd September, 32 male leaders were present while only two women leaders--Barbados PM & Uganda's vice president were present. Day 4 saw 29 male leaders versus six female leaders--PMs of New Zealand, Bangladesh, Samoa and foreign ministers of Australia, Liechtenstein & Chad. 5th day, 24th September saw three women leaders--Sweden & Iceland's FMs along with the minister of state for foreign affairs of UAE versus 31 male leaders.

Last day of the assembly, 26th September, Monday saw 15 male speakers, versus five female speakers--foreign ministers of Indonesia, Canada, & Envoys to the UN of Nauru, Turkmenistan and Angola.

In all, 77 Presidents, 46 Prime ministers, 51 foreign ministers, four vice presidents, seven envoys to UN, two kings & one prince, Amir, chancellor, foreign secretary spoke at this year's general assembly.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE