Australia's 'mice war' intensifies: Country seeks banned poison from India to fight plague

Australia is witnessing a crisis involving mice as rural communities in New South Wales are bombarded by rodents, forcing Australian farmers to seek a banned poison from India in hopes of eliminating mice populations.

This has led to the worst plague outbreak in decades with clips on social media depicting mice overtaking rural life in Australia while farmers struggle to contain them.

The government of New South Wales is now seeking 5,000 litres of Bromadiolone from India. According to the state’s Agriculture Minister, Adam Marshall, Bromadiolone, a banned poison is “the strongest mouse poison” on Earth and can kill mice in less than 24 hours.

In addition to this, the state government has also released $39 million to curb the infestation, which experts believe is now making inlays in Queensland. But not everyone is onboard using the lethal poison, for it may also cause inadvertent deaths of other animals and family pets without supervision.

Locals are also backing on nature to limit their mice woes. Many hope that rain would drown the mice in their burrows, effectively ridding of them. Local media reports show mice flooding Australian homes and infesting water tanks, spreading fear of potential outbreaks. Many reports also refer to mice bites among human beings.

A report by Associated Press claims that the influx in mice population has led to the gradual contamination of sorghum exports. The crop has witnessed a downgrade in quality due to mice droppings, causing buyers to cancel shipments of the grain.

Plagues are common and appear randomly, but also disappear as quickly as they make gains. Soon after a population explosion, a resource scarcity kicks in forcing mice populations to crash. In some occasions, they feed on each other. This, in turn regulates mice populations naturally.