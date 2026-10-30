/Australian mushroom murderer Erin Patterson loses appeal against triple murder convictions as court rules sentence was too lenient

An appeal by Australian murderer Erin Patterson to overturn her triple murder convictions has been dismissed, with an appeals court ruling that her crimes were so serious that she should remain in prison for life without the possibility of parole. Patterson, 52, was found guilty last July following a jury trial that attracted international attention over the unusual method of murder. She served death cap mushrooms hidden inside portions of beef wellington at a family lunch in July 2023, killing three people.
However, Patterson maintained that her triple murder convictions were a ‘miscarriage of justice’, asking the Court of Appeal in Victoria state to either release her or order a retrial. The court ‘dismissed’ her application, ruling that there were insufficient grounds for a new trial.
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What is the case?
The Australian mother was sentenced to three life terms for murdering three people, including her estranged husband's parents. She also received a 25-year sentence for attempting to murder a fourth guest, the local pastor, who survived after spending weeks in hospital.
Initially, Patterson was handed a non-parole period of 33 years, meaning she would have been in her 80s before becoming eligible for release. In August, her lawyers presented seven grounds of appeal, seeking to overturn the convictions and potentially secure a retrial.
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However, three appeals court judges ruled on Friday that her crimes were so ‘extraordinarily cold and calculated’ that she deserved to spend the rest of her life behind bars. “In all the circumstances, after anxious consideration, we have concluded that the case involved such shocking criminality that it is inappropriate to fix a non-parole period,” said Justice Stephen McLeish. The court also overturned Patterson's non-parole period, meaning the 52-year-old is now expected to spend the rest of her life in prison.