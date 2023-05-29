At least one killed after tourist boat overturns on Italian lake, rescue work underway

At least one person was killed and several others were injured after a tourist boat capsized in a storm on Italy's Lago Maggiore in the northern Lombardy region on Sunday (May 28), Italian media reported.

The news agency ANSA reported that the local authorities were looking for several people who were still missing. The boat overturned after a sudden whirlwind and was carrying more than 20 tourists and crew.

News agency The Associated Press reported that Italian firefighters said 19 people have been saved and many reportedly managed to swim to shore.

The report also mentioned that rescue operations continued with divers, boats and a helicopter. As seen in the videos shared by the firefighter video showed pieces of wood floating in the lake, and a helicopter was seen flying overhead.

The local Varese News website said that the body of one of the passengers had been recovered.

Attilio Fontana, who is the president of the Lombardy region, said that the "very serious incident" had been "caused by a whirlwind".

He said on Facebook that the boat was 16m (52ft) long and had been hired by tourists.

Lake Maggiore is the second-largest lake in Italy and a popular tourist destination. It lies on the south side of the Alps.

(With inputs from agencies)

