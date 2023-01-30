As heavy rain batters New Zealand for the fourth day, Auckland sees a 'flood' of insurance claims

For the past few days, New Zealand is being battered by rains and flash floods, and as per forecasts, its biggest city, Auckland, will continue to face heavy rains in the coming days. The heavy rains have resulted in heavy damage, which has prompted a "flood" of insurance claims coming the way of insurance providers.

Just three days into the weather event, insurers are already reporting thousands of claims.

As per Reuters, Suncorp Group reported receiving around 3,000 claims across the Vero and AA Insurance Brands, while New Zealand's Tower said it had received around 1,900 claims.

Insurance Australia Group's New Zealand divisions which have received over 5,000 claims so far in a statement said, "the number of claims is expected to rise further over the coming days, with the event still unfolding and as customers identify damage to their property."

Talking to state-owned television station TVNZ, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said that there has been significant damage across the city.

"Obviously there were a number of homes damaged by flooding but also extensive earth movements," said Hipkins.

The floods have left around 350 people in "dire need" of emergency accommodation, he added.

Metservice has forecasted further heavy rains to hit Auckland.

"We have more adverse weather coming and we need to prepare for that."

As per the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA), Auckland has already recorded more than eight times its average rainfall for January and 40 per cent of its average annual rainfall.

