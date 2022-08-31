EU talks of nuclear deal in 'days', Iran wants 'stronger guarantees'

European Union's policy chief Josep Borell has expressed hope that the Iran nuclear deal could be revived "in the coming days," however Tehran has asked for "stronger guarantees".

After receiving "reasonable" responses to his proposed text from Iran and the United States, Borell said, "I am hoping that in the coming days we are not going to lose this momentum and we can close the deal."

On the other hand, as per AFP, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday: "We are thinking about how to reach a strong text on the issue of the guarantee, and to obtain stronger guarantees" adding that his colleagues are examining the American side's text.

"We want to reinforce in the text the idea that the International Atomic Energy Agency concentrates on its technical task and moves away from its political role," he said.

The US has insisted that Tehran comply with the IAEA to assuage fears about operations at three unannounced sites.

"When it comes to guarantees, resolving outstanding issues related to the IAEA is also of serious concern to us," Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday.

AFP reports that earlier on Monday, Tehran President Ebrahim Raisi said that renewing the nuclear agreement would be useless unless the UN nuclear inspector stopped looking into three unreported sites in the Islamic republic.

IAEA board of governors also adopted a resolution denouncing Iran in June for failing to effectively respond to the finding of traces of enriched uranium at three locations that Tehran had not acknowledged as having hosted nuclear operations.

However, in an interview with CNN last week, Rafael Grossi, the head of the IAEA, dismissed the idea of the organisation wrapping up its investigation into the unreported locations without receiving any responses.

