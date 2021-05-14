Armenia calls Putin after Azerbaijan 'infiltration'

Armenia has made an appeal to Russia-led security bloc for support after accusing Azerbaijan of border violation. Armenia has accused that Azerbaijani troops are trying to claim territory. Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's office said on Friday that he had made a formal request for the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) to hold consultations on supporting member Armenia

Under the treaty, members of the bloc, which also includes Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, consider aggression against one member as aggression against them all.

Armenia's accusations of Azerbaijani troops violating the border came on Thursday (May 13).

Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a six-week-long war over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh last year. The conflict had claimed about 6000 lives.

Pashinyan informed Russian President Vladimir Putin of his decision to turn to the CSTO during a phone call late Thursday, his office said.

"The Russian side reaffirmed its readiness to continue exerting active mediation efforts with a view to ensuring stability in the region," it said.

The two "agreed that the situation should be settled by getting Azerbaijani troops back to their starting positions."

The Kremlin said Putin was calling on both countries to respect peace agreements, adding that Russia would continue "active mediating efforts".

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Pashinyan had not asked for immediate assistance.

