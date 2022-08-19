Argentina sex sect probe: Opera star Placido Domingo’s name comes up

Opera singer Placido Domingo's name has come up in a probe into an Argentine sect-like group with offices in the United States, whose leaders have been accused of crimes including sexual exploitation. In the Argentina case, Domingo, the Spanish opera singer who has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women over the previous three years, has not been found guilty of any misconduct.

Placido was a prostitution consumer, not a criminal or a member of the group, according to a law enforcement officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. Argentina does not have a prostitution ban.

Prosecutors' filings in the Argentine case against the school state that police have conducted dozens of raids in Buenos Aires against the Buenos Aires Yoga School, which "built a cult around its leader" and subjected participants to "a situation of slavery and/or sexual exploitation."

The company established a corporate structure with branches in at least three American cities, including Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York, as well as offices in Argentina and the US. Currently, 19 persons are being held in Argentina, while four suspects are wanted in the US and at least three are believed to be still at large in the South American nation.

The sole remaining member of The Three Tenors, which also comprised the late Luciano Pavarotti and Jose Carreras, is Domingo, who at the age of 81 was one of opera's largest and most popular artists.

In reports published by The Associated Press, more than 20 women accused Domingo of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behaviour in interactions that occurred from the late 1980s to the early 2000s. This damaged Domingo's reputation in the United States. His conduct was widely known in the classical music community, according to dozens more who spoke to AP.

Sexual harassment claims against Domingo were deemed to be credible after investigations by the American Guild of Musical Artists and the Los Angeles Opera, where he had previously worked as general director, were conducted. Domingo's career in the United States was put on hold by the allegations and the following conclusions, although he has carried on touring in Europe and Latin America. According to his website, he is now performing in Mexico as part of a tour that will also take him to Italy later this month.

(with inputs from agencies)