A new clash is ongoing in Syria between the Syrian military and the Druze community. The Syrian military entered the Druze strongholds, triggering fears of attack on minorities and prompting Israeli strikes. Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, who pledged to protect the country's diverse communities, has so far failed in preventing attacks on Alawites and Druze sect. In March, hundreds of people were killed during a crackdown on the Alawite sect, to which former dictator Bashar al-Assad belonged, in Latakia, and in April, clashes between pro-government armed forces and Druze militias left at least 100 people dead. Now, the clash between his forces and Druze militias has renewed primarily because of al-Sharaa's demand for disarmament. Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned the transitional government in Syria, calling for the withdrawal of its forces from Sweida and for non-interference in Druze affairs, vowing escalation. Here's a look at who the Druze are, and why Israel is intervening in the matter

Who are the Druze?

The Druze are an Arab sect inhabiting Syria, Lebanon and Israel. This community originated in Egypt and follows an offshoot of Islam that does not allow conversion or interfaith marriages. It is called Ismailiyaah - a sect of Shia Islam - that began when during the reign of the sixth Fatimid caliph, al-Ḥakim bi-Amr Allah. Theologians began to organise a movement proclaiming al-Ḥakim a divine figure. This group went on to form what we call present-day Druze.

More than 20,000 Druze live in the Golan Heights, the plateau that Israel seized from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967, before formally annexing it in 1981. Druze share the territory with around 25,000 Jewish settlers, spread across more than 30 settlements. Most Druze identify themselves as Syrian and have Israeli residency cards, though they aren't considered Israelis. Within Syria, the community is a majority in Suwayda province in the southern part of the country.

A Druze spiritual leader, Hikmat Al-Hijri, called for international protection from "all countries" to "confront the barbaric campaign” by government and allied forces "using all means possible. We are facing a complete war of extermination," Al-Hijri said in a video statement.

Why did Israel intervene in the matter?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel is “committed to preventing harm to the Druze in Syria due to the deep brotherly alliance with our Druze citizens in Israel, and their familial and historical ties to the Druze in Syria.” The Israeli government had also unilaterally declared a demilitarisation zone in Syria that “prohibits the introduction of forces and weapons into southern Syria." The Syrian government has rejected Israel’s declaration of a demilitarised zone. Israel, wary of extremist groups along its borders, has adopted a confrontational stance toward al-Sharaa, despite efforts by the Trump administration to foster Syrian-Israeli reconciliation and expansion of the Abraham Accords. Moreover, after the fall of the Assad regime, Israel has occupied more territories in Syria.