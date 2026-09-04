/Andrew Tate faces fresh charges of trafficking minors, money laundering in Romania

Romanian prosecutors have indicted social media influencer Andrew Tate on charges including trafficking minors, money laundering, sex with a minor and witness tampering, while his brother Tristan faces allegations of complicity, authorities said Friday (Sep 4). The indictment follows years of investigation into the brothers, former kickboxers who hold US and British citizenship. Both were arrested in Miami in late July after Britain requested their extradition. They have denied all wrongdoing.

According to Romania’s anti-organised crime unit DIICOT, the brothers allegedly recruited women and girls by pretending to seek romantic relationships or marriage before coercing them into producing pornographic material for a webcam business.

Prosecutors said one alleged victim was 15 when Andrew Tate allegedly seduced her in Britain in 2012. They accused him of subsequently moving her to Bucharest, where physical violence and psychological intimidation were allegedly used to exploit her.

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Tristan Tate was accused of assisting in the alleged abuse through physical aggression.

$1.25 million in alleged proceeds

DIICOT said the brothers retained about $1.25 million from the victim’s videochat earnings, representing roughly 80 per cent of her income. Prosecutors also alleged they attempted to launder the money by purchasing four luxury cars.

The indictment is not a finding of guilt. The brothers’ Romanian lawyer, Eugen Vidineac, said the defence would challenge the case.

“We will examine every aspect of (the indictment) with the same level of scrutiny and we will challenge any evidential, procedural or legal deficiencies through the appropriate judicial process,” Vidineac said in a statement.

“Our clients continue to reject the allegations against them.”

Extradition and trial remain uncertain

The brothers remain in US custody while a judge considers Britain’s extradition request, which concerns rape allegations. It was not immediately clear whether Romanian prosecutors would seek their extradition from the United States.

Although Romania permits trials in absentia, proceedings will not begin immediately. A preliminary court chamber must first review the indictment and determine whether the evidence and procedures comply with the law.

The brothers were previously indicted in Romania on human trafficking charges, but an appeals court returned that case to prosecutors in late 2024 after ruling some evidence inadmissible.