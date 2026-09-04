/Air India terminates Phuket-Delhi flight pilot who failed drug test

Air India on Friday (Sep 4) terminated the pilot-in-command of a Phuket-Delhi flight after he tested positive for a psychoactive substance, weeks after the aircraft suffered a sudden altitude loss over Odisha that left 24 passengers injured. The pilot was in command of flight AI2379, an Airbus A320 carrying 145 people, when the aircraft dropped over 300 feet on August 4 while cruising at 36,000 feet. In a statement, Air India said it has a zero-tolerance policy towards violations involving safety and regulatory requirements.

“Safety remains Air India’s highest priority. The Pilot-in-Command of the Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for a psychoactive substance. In line with Air India’s zero-tolerance approach to violation of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements, the pilot’s employment has been terminated with immediate effect,” the airline said on X.

What happened during the flight?

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According to the preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the aircraft experienced the near-simultaneous loss of all three hydraulic systems while cruising at FL360. The failure led to an autopilot disconnect and a brief stall warning. The aircraft initially climbed 372 feet before dropping 292 feet from its assigned altitude.

At the time, the co-pilot was flying the aircraft and attempted to regain control. The pilot-in-command subsequently took over the controls as the aircraft encountered the altitude upset. The flight controls later recovered, and the aircraft resumed normal operations. The plane landed safely in Delhi, where both pilots underwent drug-detection tests. The captain tested positive, while the co-pilot tested negative.

However, the preliminary report did not establish that the pilot’s drug test result caused the hydraulic failure or the subsequent loss of altitude.

AAIB calls for action

The aviation investigation agency described the confirmed presence of psychoactive substances as a serious concern and recommended priority action by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“Detailed investigation regarding technical and other aspects is underway,” the AAIB said.

The report also noted that maintenance personnel had completed a pre-flight inspection and recorded no discrepancies.