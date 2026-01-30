/After finalising ‘mother of all deals’ with EU, India in talks with US, Canada, Chile: Piyush Goyal

Buoyed by India's success in concluding negotiations for the "mother of all deals," the much-talked-about free trade agreement with the European Union, New Delhi is now eyeing finalising trade deals with the United States, which has remained in limbo for nearly a year and fresh trade deals with several other countries.

"We are in very advanced stages of discussions in Chile, and we are also in talks with Canada and the USA. We will also be starting discussions with the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) very soon," said Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in an interview with ANI.

Goyal hailed "a very meaningful discussion with several countries" on trade deals, while adding that "Every deal, every FTA, stands on its own merits, and India makes its decisions based on its own assessment of the advantages and disadvantages. No deal is dependent on any other deal, nor is any deal negotiated according to a deadline."

Goyal described the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a landmark deal that places India at the high table of international geopolitics while assuring that "India will open up new markets while protecting its own interests. It will continue to forge new agreements to provide more opportunities for its exporters, and at the same time, safeguard the interests of our farmers, fishermen, livestock breeders, and small-scale industries."

Multiple reports suggest that a breakthrough between India-US trade negotiations can be achieved in the upcoming weeks, following nearly a year of deadlock and strain in ties between New Delhi and Washington after US President Trump imposed massive 50 per cent tariffs on imports from India.



As part of India's ongoing trade negotiation, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to visit India in the coming months to deepen ties between both nations in areas of trade, critical minerals and energy.

In the past year alone, India has concluded four historic pacts: the India-EU FTA (finalised just three days ago on January 27, 2026), the India-Oman CEPA (signed in December 2025), and major deals with the United Kingdom and the EFTA bloc (Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein). Looking ahead, the government is currently considering or actively negotiating approximately 12 to 15 additional agreements, with high-priority talks ongoing with partners such as Israel, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and Peru.

In contrast, Donald Trump signed only two fully negotiated trade deals, despite his bold claims that the United States would sign '90 deals in 90 days.' This ambitious promise followed his announcement of sweeping global tariffs on April 2, 2025—a day he proclaimed as 'Liberation Day.