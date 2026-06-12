/'8647' anti-Trump marking resurfaces in Washington; US police probe National Mall graffiti

US Park Police have opened an investigation after large "8647" markings appeared on the grass of the National Mall in Washington, reviving controversy around a number sequence that has been linked by some to opposition against President Donald Trump.

The markings were discovered on the National Mall, prompting authorities to launch a probe into what officials described as an act of vandalism.

A spokesperson for the Department of the Interior, which oversees the National Mall, condemned the incident and said those responsible would be held accountable.

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"Any threat against the president is taken very seriously by the department, and our US Park Police will investigate this incident and hold those responsible accountable," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The official also described the markings as "deranged vandalism" and said it “will not be tolerated.”

Meaning of '8647' and past controversies

The number sequence has drawn scrutiny from the Trump administration. The Justice Department has argued that "8647" could be interpreted as a threat against the president, with "86" allegedly meaning to kill and "47" referring to Trump as the 47th president of the United States.

The phrase gained national attention earlier this year when former FBI director James Comey faced legal scrutiny over an Instagram post showing the numbers "8647" arranged in seashells.

Comey later apologised for the post and denied making any threat against Trump.

At the time, he said he "didn't realise some folks associate those numbers with violence."

Meanwhile, investigators have collected grass samples from the National Mall to determine what caused the discolouration that formed the markings.

Before the National Mall incident, the "8647" symbol appeared in several high-profile anti-Trump displays, most notably on May 1, 2026, when a massive 15-by-30-foot version of the graffiti was spray-painted across the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during a major federal renovation project.

Additionally, throughout the spring of 2026, the protest group Accountability NOW USA prominently featured the numbers on flags during demonstrations near the Capitol, triggering a major First Amendment legal battle after federal law enforcement attempted to confiscate them.