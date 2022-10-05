78.8% Americans think US should negotiate with Iran to revive nuclear deal: Survey

According to a poll conducted by the nonpartisan Eurasia Group Foundation last month and due to be revealed on Wednesday, more than three-quarters of Americans believe that the United States should seek diplomacy to stop Iran from gaining or producing a nuclear weapon.

Between September 2 and September 8, 2,002 American adults were questioned on American foreign policy and the country's place in the world. It was discovered that 78.8 per cent of respondents, up from last year, believe Washington should keep up the negotiations to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon soon.

After being notified that the United States withdrew from the initial pact in 2018, the study revealed that 88.0% of Democrats, 76.9 per cent of independents, and 71.8 per cent of Republicans supported such discussions.

When asked about the nuclear agreement last year, 62.6 per cent of respondents agreed that Washington should restart nuclear discussions.

According to the survey, which was published on Wednesday, "more than 70 per cent of Republicans believe the U.S. should continue to pursue nuclear negotiations with Iran, suggesting elected leaders and candidates who vocally criticise the negotiations might be out of step with many of their voters."

For the first time, the survey questioned respondents if they were concerned about nuclear weapons in light of China's expanding arsenal and Russia's threat to use them in the conflict with Ukraine. More than 74 per cent of the respondents expressed worry.

The Eurasia Group political risk consultancy is legally distinct from the Eurasia Group Foundation, which created the online poll used by SurveyMonkey.

(with inputs from agencies)