Biden does not have mental sharpness to serve as president in second term: 63% Americans in poll

A majority of 63 percent of Americans surveyed in a new poll say US President Joe Biden does not have the mental sharpness to serve effectively in second term while 54 percent say Donald Trump is sufficiently sharp mentally.

This is a new low for Biden as earlier in 2020, 43 percent believed Biden does not have the mental capability to be a president. A year ago, it was 54 percent who believed the same.

This came in a random nationwide survey of 1,006 US adults for the Washington Post-ABC News poll from April 28 to May 3 shows how US President Joe Biden faces significant obstacles as his reelection campaign gets underway.

As many as 62 percent of Americans say, the 80-years-old Biden is not in good enough physical health to be effective as a president. In contrast, 64 percent of Americans say former US president Donald Trump is physically fit enough to serve. It is pertinent to note that Trump would turn 78 in January 2025 at the time of the next inauguration.

Biden's overall job approval rating is currently at 36%, down from 42% in February and almost equal to the previous low of 37% in an early 2022 Post-ABC survey. 56 percent of people disapprove of him, including 47 percent who do so "strongly."

Americans believe that Trump handled the economy better while he was president than Biden has thus far, according to a poll, by a margin of 54 percent to 36 percent.

On the subject of honesty and reliability, neither Biden nor Trump are seen favourably, but Trump is viewed more unfavourably because to his frequent fabrications that the 2020 election was rigged and therefore stolen.

Currently, just 33% of people believe that Donald Trump is trustworthy and honest, while 63% disagree. Comparatively, 41% of respondents believe that Biden is trustworthy and honest, while 54% disagree.

When asked who respondents would pick for president in 2024, Biden is behind Trump. A 44 percent of voting-age individuals say they would "definitely" or "probably" back Trump in 2024, while 38 percent say they would "definitely" or "probably" favour Biden. The remaining 18% either provided a different response or are unsure.

Today, 42 percent of Republican voters say they would definitely or probably support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis if he were the party's nominee, compared to 37 percent who would support Joe Biden and 21 percent who are unsure or have chosen another candidate.

Republicans and Democrats continue to be sharply divided about who will be president in 2024; 88 percent of Republicans say they would definitely or probably vote for Trump, while 83 percent of Democrats say they will choose Biden.

Trump is leading among White voters, but Biden is ahead among non-White voters. White males without college degrees perform best (60%) for Trump, while White women without college degrees perform second-best (56%) for him. When it comes to White women with college degrees, Biden does best (at 50%). He and Trump have about equal support among White males with college degrees (41 percent to 43 percent).

