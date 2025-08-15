On Thursday (August 14), several envelopes of suspicious white powder were found on the ninth floor of a building at 26 Federal Plaza in lower Manhattan - the office of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Kaz Daughtry, NYC Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, took to X and said, “Our teams and federal partners are investigating an incident at 26 Federal Plaza. I have personally briefed @nycmayor Adams and The Deputy Mayor for Administration Camille Joseph Varlack in regard to the circumstances.”

What's the matter

NYC Mayor Eric Adams revealed, “New Yorkers, I have been preliminarily briefed on the matter unfolding at 26 Federal Plaza.”

The mayor said envelopes containing white powder have been discovered at the ICE office, and no injuries were reported.

“The investigation is ongoing. Expect increased presence and temporary closures. Please avoid the area and follow official channels for verified updates,” Daughtry added.

What is at 26 Federal Plaza?

26 Federal Plaza is the place having offices of the Department of Homeland Security, among other agencies. It also houses ICE detention facilities.

