11 European countries have shown significant virus resurgence: WHO

World Health Organization's regional director Dr Hans Henri Kluge that several European countries were showing "accelerated transmission" which has led to "very significant resurgence" of the coronavirus pandemic.

"For weeks, I have spoken about the risk of resurgence as countries adjust measures," Kluge said while addressing a video news conference, adding, "in several countries across Europe, this risk has now become a reality - 30 countries have seen increases in new cumulative cases over the past two weeks."

"In 11 of these countries, accelerated transmission has led to very significant resurgence that if left unchecked will push health systems to the brink once again," the top WHO official said.

WHO identified Azerbaijan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Albania, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Kosovo, Armenia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine showing a resurgence of the virus.

Kluge's warning comes as several European countries relaxed their lockdown restrictions with France opening the Eiffel Tower for tourists, and the UK allowing pubs and restaurants to reopen from July 4 amid reports British PM Boris Johnson being under pressure from businesses and from members of his party to ease the lockdown.

"Today we can say that our long, national hibernation is beginning to come to an end," the British prime minister had told the UK parliament earlier.

"We have indeed to prepare for the fall, when COVID-19 may meet seasonal influenza, pneumonia, other diseases as well, because ultimately the virus is still actively circulating in our communities and there is no effective treatment, no effective vaccine, yet," Kluge warned.