/'You don't have much time left': Iran State TV hacked, message urges security forces to side with people

Amid massive anti-regime protest in Iran, hackers disrupted Iranian state television satellite transmissions to air footage supporting the country's exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi. In the messages displayed on the TV screens after Iranian state TV was reportedly hacked, security forces told not to "point weapons at the people." The hacking of the state TV came amid global outrage on crackdown on protesters by Iranian regime.

The hacking of Iranian State TV also comes amid internet shutdown in the country. Norway-based Iran Human Rights have reported that it has verified the deaths of 3,428 protesters killed by security forces. According to the most recent data from the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), the confirmed death toll has reached 4,029 as of Jan 19. The footage reportedly aired on Sunday night across multiple channels broadcast by satellite from Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, the country's state broadcaster.

In another footage that aired, security forces, who appeared to be in Iranian police uniforms, claimed that they had "laid down their weapons and swore an oath of allegiance to the people.""This is a message to the army and security forces," one graphic read. "Don't point your weapons at the people. Join the nation for the freedom of Iran."

Pahlavi also released a statement on the same. "I have a special message for the military. You are the national army of Iran, not the Islamic Republic army," Pahlavi said in the hacked broadcast. “You have a duty to protect your own lives. You don't have much time left. Join the people as soon as possible.”

Iran protest and a possible US intervention

Iran is witnessing massive protest against the clerical regime that has been in power after Islamic revolution of 1979. The protest that began as a reaction to the catastrophic economic collapse soon snowballed into calls for regime change. Iranian regime has warned protesters of death penalty.