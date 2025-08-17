Add as a preferred source on Google

'You believe him? He's an atheist': Israeli spiritual leader grills Netanyahu over enlistment bill

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 17, 2025, 04:03 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 04:06 IST
While charging the Haredi political party heads for being dragged along by the Israeli PM, the spiritual leader said, "You believe him? He’s an atheist. You trust someone like that? Why do you trust him?”

Former Sephardic chief rabbi and Shas spiritual leader Yitzhak Yosef slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called him an "atheist." While charging the Haredi political party heads for being dragged along by the Israeli PM, who has repeatedly delayed passing legislation that would give military enlistment exemptions for yeshiva students, the spiritual leader said, "You believe him? He’s an atheist. You trust someone like that? Why do you trust him?”

Netanyahu working against Israel's interest?

Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, hinted that she might sanction Israel by saying that Benjamin Netanyahu is now the actual problem. In an interview with a Danish daily, Frederiksen hinted she might sanction the Israeli prime minister or even Israel as a whole.

She said in the interview, "Netanyahu himself is a problem now," adding that she believes he shouldn't be leading Israel anymore and that the country would be better off without him.

She said Netanyahu's offensive in Gaza has gone "too far" now. She said that it's no longer only in Gaza. "It is settler violence, the additional settlements in the West Bank backed by Netanyahu, and the government's opposition to a two-state solution, which blocks peace," the Danish PM said.

