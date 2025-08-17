/'You believe him? He's an atheist': Israeli spiritual leader grills Netanyahu over enlistment bill

Former Sephardic chief rabbi and Shas spiritual leader Yitzhak Yosef slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called him an "atheist." While charging the Haredi political party heads for being dragged along by the Israeli PM, who has repeatedly delayed passing legislation that would give military enlistment exemptions for yeshiva students, the spiritual leader said, "You believe him? He’s an atheist. You trust someone like that? Why do you trust him?”

Netanyahu working against Israel's interest?

Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, hinted that she might sanction Israel by saying that Benjamin Netanyahu is now the actual problem. In an interview with a Danish daily, Frederiksen hinted she might sanction the Israeli prime minister or even Israel as a whole.

She said in the interview, "Netanyahu himself is a problem now," adding that she believes he shouldn't be leading Israel anymore and that the country would be better off without him.