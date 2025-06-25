/‘Yes, he OWNS a suit’: Zelensky ditches military gear for 'very nice' Trump meeting at NATO summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (June 25) for a one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in the Netherlands. This time, he changed his usual military-style outfit for a more formal suit.

It was a notable change from their February meeting in the Oval Office, where their talks ended in a shouting match. During that exchange, Zelensky was criticised by a reporter for "not wearing a suit."

This time, Zelensky wore a black jacket and shirt, more formal than his usual attire, though still not a full suit with matching trousers.

‘We covered all the truly important issues’

This time, it seemed that the meeting between the two leaders went well. “I had a long and substantive meeting with President Trump. We covered all the truly important issues,” Zelensky posted on social media.

He went on to thank both Trump and the United States, saying the meeting focused on achieving a ceasefire with Russia and working toward a lasting peace. “We discussed how to achieve a ceasefire and a real peace. We spoke about how to protect our people. We appreciate the attention and the readiness to help bring peace closer. Details will follow,” Zelensky added.

Following the meeting, which lasted 50 minutes, Trump said, “I wanted to know how he’s doing,” and said the meeting was “very nice” even though they “had little rough times” in the past. He added that he is “hopeful” that the three-year-long conflict between Russia and Ukraine can be resolved. Meanwhile, Zelensky said on social media that he had a “long and substantive” meeting with the US president. The two leaders discussed how to reach a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, he added.

Pushing for air defence and sanctions

Zelensky used the meeting to push for more weapons from the US, particularly the Patriot air defence missile system. Ukraine has been pressing Washington for these systems to shield its cities from Russian missile attacks.

He is also said to have asked Trump to increase sanctions against the Russian government as a way to turn up pressure on President Vladimir Putin.

Private talks, no official NATO seat