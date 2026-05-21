/‘We will get it’: Trump vows to seize Iran’s nuclear stockpile, warns Tehran against Hormuz tolls

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (May 21) said that Washington would eventually take control of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium as tensions remain despite the fragile ceasefire between the two countries. He also said that the US is against any attempts to impose tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump stressed that the United States will not allow Tehran to retain near-weapons-grade nuclear material.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “We will get it. We don’t need it, we don’t want it. We’ll probably destroy it after we get it, but we’re not going to let them have it.”

This comes as a Reuters report suggested that Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has reportedly issued a directive, demanding that the country’s enriched uranium should not be sent abroad, rejecting demands made by Trump.

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“The Supreme ​Leader’s directive, and the consensus within the establishment, is that the stockpile of enriched uranium should not leave the country,” Reuters quoted an Iranian source as saying.

However, a Bloomberg report, citing a senior Iranain official, rejected the claims that Mojtaba has issued any order requiring enriched uranium to remain inside Iran, calling the reports “enemy propaganda.” The official added that no new directive has been issued and reaffirmed that Tehran will continue to downblend the material.

‘We don’t want tolls’

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that any Iranian attempt to impose toll on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz would effectively destroy hopes for a diplomatic agreement.

“No one in the world is in favour of the tolling system. It can’t happen. It would be unacceptable,” Rubio said.

Trump also dismissed the idea, saying the United States wanted the strategic waterway to remain open and accessible for international shipping, calling any such move “a threat to the world” and “completely illegal”.

“We want it free, we don’t want tolls. It's international, it’s an international waterway,” he said.