/'Wasn’t with us every day as a father, but...': Imran Khan's son says ex-Pakistan PM 'chose to remain in dark imprisonment'

Imran Khan's younger son, Qasim Khan, took to social media in another call to release his father and former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, from jail. Taking to the social media platform X, Kasim wrote, "Our father spent most of his life in Pakistan - far from us. Not because he had to, but because he chose to stand against a corrupt system."

"He wasn’t with us every day as a father, but for Pakistan, he always stood as a leader. He gave everything to this country: hospitals, universities, and a movement for justice," the ex-Pakistani PM's son said.

Kasim further added, "He was offered the chance to live the rest of his life in peace - to walk with us in England or play cricket. But instead, he chose to remain in dark imprisonment."

"His sacrifice is for Pakistan. His strength - the people of Pakistan," he ended the post.

Banned from Pakistan?

After their demand for the release of their father from jail, Imran Khan's children faced the threat of being them from entering Pakistan. The Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Wednesday (July 9) warned that the Pakistani government could deny the entry of the former prime minister's sons if they travel the country to “spread discord”.



Imran’s sons: Suleman Khan (28) and Kasim Khan (26), called out for their father's jail term since Khan's arrest in August 2023 against the £190 million corruption case. It was the first time the two had publicly talked about their father’s incarceration.

Kasim, posted on the social media platform X on Monday (July 7), calling for his father's release. He said in the post that the PTI founder had been imprisoned for 700 days and cut off from his family and even his personal physician.

Addressing the matter on Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’, Malik said the government had no issue with Kasim and Suleiman entering Pakistan, provided they do not engage in protests or political activity.