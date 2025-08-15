/‘Tragic, epidemic’: Trump claims crime in Washington ‘worst it's ever been,’ alleges ‘fake statistics’ by DC officials

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (August 14) that crime in Washington, DC, is the "worst it's ever been." Speaking from the Oval Office, the American president reiterated his claim, without providing any evidence to support the statement. Meanwhile, the data from the US Justice Department showed that DC has experienced a 30-year low in violent crime in 2024. The US president even said that DC officials have created fake statistics that show the rate of violent crime declining in the city.

He added that they are “under investigation”, but didn’t name anyone specifically. “They’re phony crime stats, and Washington DC is at its worst point, and it will soon be at its best point,” he quipped. He described the situation as “tragic” and an “epidemic”.

Trump rails about social security fraud without evidence

The American president also talked about egregious social security fraud.“You have 12.4 million names listed in the social security database that were over 120 years of age, meaning you’re breaking records,” he said.

However, The Guardian conducted a fact check stating that the Social Security database does contain the names of a number of Americans born as early as the 1920s (without death dates), but that doesn’t automatically mean these people are receiving checks.

Federal agents in DC