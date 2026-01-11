116 killed, death penalty threat and Trump's warning: How world is reacting to growing Iran protest

Iran is facing widespread anti-government protest for half a month now against economic collapse and inflation. Protesters have demanded to end of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei-led regime. Anti-regime chants filled the streets of Iran's capital Tehran even amid regime's deadly crackdown under cover of an internet blackout. Iran has blamed the United States for the demonstrations, and US President Donald Trump has hinted that he will intervene on the matter. Iran's exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who is son of Shah of Iran - Mohammad Reza Shah - has hinted that he would return and urged protesters to continue the demonstrations. The world is reacting to the developments in Iran. Several reports said that death toll in the protest has reached 116.

Canada, Australia and EU slams Iranian govt

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney strongly condemned the killing of protesters in Iran, denouncing the use of violence, arbitrary arrests, and intimidation tactics by the Iranian regime against its own people. “We stand in solidarity with the Iranian people, whose voice must be heard, as they demand freedom and dignity,” it said in a statement. In a joint statement, the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada and the European Union lauded the bravery displayed by the citizens of Iran and urged the regime to stop using lethal force and respect the right to peaceful protest.

Germany, France and UK expresses concern

On Jan 9, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, issued a joint statement expressing "deep concern" over reports of violence by Iranian security forces. The leaders "strongly condemn the killing of protesters" and urged Tehran to uphold fundamental rights.

Israel supports Iran protest

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel identifies with the struggle of the Iranian people for "freedom, liberty, and justice." On Jan 4, he described the unrest as a potential turning point where Iranians are “taking their fate into their own hands.” On Sunday, Netanyahu held a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss the evolving situation and is reportedly on high alert.

India's reaction