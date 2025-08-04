'People will be shocked...': Trump top aide Stephen Miller accuses India of 'financing' Russia's war in Ukraine via oil purchases

US President Donald Trump's top aide Stephen Miller on Sunday (Aug 3) accused India of "financing" Russia's war in Ukraine by the nation's continued purchase of oil from Moscow. This comes as the United States continues to escalate pressure on New Delhi to stop buying Russian oil. Miller, the deputy chief of staff at the White House and one of Trump's most influential aides, during an interview, said that the US president has "very clearly" told India that it was "not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing the oil from Russia".

"People will be shocked..."

Appearing on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures", Miller voiced what was some of the strongest criticism yet by the Trump administration about India, one of America's major partners in the Indo-Pacific. He said that what Trump "said very clearly is that it is not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing the oil from Russia."

He claimed that “People will be shocked to learn that India is basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil... That's an astonishing fact.” However, tempering his criticism of India, Miller noted that Donald Trump's relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "tremendous".

His statement comes as the US continues to put pressure on India to cease oil imports from Russia. On Friday, a US tariff of 25 per cent on Indian products also went into effect. Trump has further threatened India and other nations that buy oil from Russia with a 100 per cent tariff unless Moscow reaches a major peace deal with Ukraine.

India to keep buying oil from Russia