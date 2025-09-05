/‘People can get younger, even immortal’: Hot mic catches Putin and Xi discussing organ transplant to stay young

During China's Victory Parade, a hot mic caught Russian President Vladimir Putin discussing an organ transplant to stay young with his Chinese counterpart. Putin was conveying his statements through his translator. While they made their way towards a raised platform in Tiananmen Square, Putin’s interpreter could be heard saying in Chinese: “Biotechnology is continuously developing.”

"Human organs can be constantly transplanted, to the extent that people can get younger, perhaps even immortal," Putin told Xi via his translator.

The Chinese leader replied, “By the end of this century, people may live to 150 years old.”

During this discussion, North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, was standing beside. The leader, who is 30 years younger than the two presidents, smiled while looking at them. Around the same time, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan’s autocratic president, ordered an institute in Astana to study “rejuvenation of the organism”, the human genome, and gene-based medicines.

“As for the medicine of the future, people of my age are really hoping all of this will happen as soon as possible,” Nazarbayev pleaded with local Kazakh scientists in 2010.

Putin has long been obsessed with his health. It has been reported multiple times that the Russian president relies on a team of doctors and is particular about his medicines.