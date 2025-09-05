Google Preferred
  • Wion
  • /World
  'People can get younger, even immortal': Hot mic catches Putin and Xi discussing organ transplant to stay young

‘People can get younger, even immortal’: Hot mic catches Putin and Xi discussing organ transplant to stay young

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 22:36 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 23:01 IST
‘People can get younger, even immortal’: Hot mic catches Putin and Xi discussing organ transplant to stay young

Putin, Xi Jinping Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

During China's Victory Parade, a hot mic caught Russian President Vladimir Putin discussing an organ transplant to stay young with his Chinese counterpart. Putin was conveying his statements through his translator. 

During China's Victory Parade, a hot mic caught Russian President Vladimir Putin discussing an organ transplant to stay young with his Chinese counterpart. Putin was conveying his statements through his translator. While they made their way towards a raised platform in Tiananmen Square, Putin’s interpreter could be heard saying in Chinese: “Biotechnology is continuously developing.”

"Human organs can be constantly transplanted, to the extent that people can get younger, perhaps even immortal," Putin told Xi via his translator.

The Chinese leader replied, “By the end of this century, people may live to 150 years old.”

During this discussion, North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, was standing beside. The leader, who is 30 years younger than the two presidents, smiled while looking at them. Around the same time, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan’s autocratic president, ordered an institute in Astana to study “rejuvenation of the organism”, the human genome, and gene-based medicines.

“As for the medicine of the future, people of my age are really hoping all of this will happen as soon as possible,” Nazarbayev pleaded with local Kazakh scientists in 2010.

Putin has long been obsessed with his health. It has been reported multiple times that the Russian president relies on a team of doctors and is particular about his medicines.

But those who study him say this is not just about staying healthy; it is about extending life itself. “In his conversation with Xi, Putin spoke about a topic that genuinely interests him,” said Mikhail Rubin, a Russian journalist who recently co-authored a biography of the president.

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

