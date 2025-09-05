/‘No evil propaganda...’: Netanyahu reacts to Hamas’ new video featuring pleading hostages

After the Palestinian militant group Hamas released a new video showing two Israeli hostages pleading for help, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at length with the parents of hostages Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Alon Ohel. He reiterated his support for them in light of the cruel propaganda video released by Hamas. "No evil propaganda video will weaken us or divert us from our determination to achieve these goals," Netanyahu said.

This came after the Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, warned of escalation into the war in Gaza. In one of the shared videos, a hostage Gilboa-Dalal was seen with short hair, wearing a dark blue shirt, and his hands on his face. In part of the video, he appears to be sitting in the backseat of a car aboveground.

“This is all we want, we just want it to end,” he says. “We want to return to our families. Please bring us back," he added. In the video, Gilboa-Dalal says it was filmed on 28 August and that he has been held hostage for 22 months. He warns that Israel’s planned takeover of Gaza City will put their lives at risk. “I heard that you’re going to carry an assault on Gaza City, and this idea is giving me nightmares. What does it mean? It means we’ll die here,” he says. He claims that eight other hostages are being held in Gaza City and would also die if the offensive continues. WION has not confirmed that claim.

A separate video was shared featuring Alon Ohel. Ohel’s family did not consent to the publication of any portions of the footage in which he can be seen.

The Prime Minister emphasised again that the war could end immediately on the conditions set by Israel:

1. The release of all hostages, living and deceased.

2. The disarming of Hamas.

3. The demilitarization of the Gaza Strip.

4. Israeli security control in the Strip.

5. The establishment of an alternative civilian administration that will not constitute a threat to Israel.



