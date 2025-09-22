/'Missed you': Trump-Musk patch-up months after ugly breakup? Their conversation at Charlie Kirk's memorial service decoded

After a messy breakup, US President Donald Trump and tech giant Elon Musk have hinted at yet another patch-up, as they sat side by side at a memorial event for right-wing leader Charlie Kirk on Sunday (Sep 21). The two chatted in a manner that appeared friendly. The pair sat in the stands of a stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where tens of thousands had gathered to pay tribute to Kirk, who was shot dead on September 10 at a Utah university campus. A video of the two sharing a handshake was shared by the official White House account on the social media platform X. Musk also shared a photo of them and wrote that it was for Charlie. Musk, who led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as Trump took over the presidency, had a fallout with him over the ‘big beautiful tax bill’ and documents related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Musk had donated more than $270 million to Trump's presidential campaign.

Lip reader decodes Musk-Trump chat

Several US news portals have reported on the conversation that Elon Musk and Donald Trump had during Charlie Kirk's funeral event in Arizona. Lip reader Nicola Hickling told The Mail Online that when Musk came to Trump, he simply greeted him, saying, “How are you doing?” In the video, Musk was seen coming and taking a seat beside the US president as the president chatted with Dana White. Trump then turned to the Tesla boss. Musk seemed to shrug as Trump said he was aware that he wanted to talk. “Let’s try and work out how to get back on track,” Trump reportedly said, as claimed by numerous lip readers. Musk nodded, and the duo shook hands again. Some reports claimed that Trump then said, “I’ve missed you," to which the Tesla boss nodded again. He then stood up and walked away. Both Musk and the White House shared photos of Trump and Musk’s reunion, captioning it, “For Charlie.”