Elon Musk, born in South Africa, entered the United States initially on a J-1 student exchange visa before securing H-1B status during his early ventures. The visa allowed him to legally remain in the US while developing Zip2, his first company, which set the stage for PayPal, Tesla, and SpaceX. Today Musk leads multiple companies spanning electric vehicles, space exploration, and artificial intelligence, employing tens of thousands of engineers worldwide. He has publicly credited US immigration pathways such as the H-1B with enabling him and other skilled workers to contribute to America’s technological rise.