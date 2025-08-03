/‘Iran has full right to nuclear power,’ says Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday backed Iran’s right to acquire nuclear power for peaceful purposes and said that Islamabad stands by Tehran on this key matter. The development comes days after US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Pakistan. Commenting on the recent war, PM Shehbaz also condemned Israel’s unjustified attack and prayed for those martyred in Iran, reported Pakistan-based media outlet Geo News.

“Pakistan stands by Iran for the acquisition of peaceful nuclear power,” said PM Shehbaz Sharif during a joint presser along with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is on his maiden two-day visit to the country.

Pakistan’s support comes at a time when Iran is facing international opposition over its nuclear enrichment programme that resulted in a war with Israel recently.

The United States also carried out strikes on multiple nuclear sites in Iran during the conflict.

Sharif condemns Israel's attack on Iran’s nuclear sites

In the joint press briefing, PM Sharif condemned how Israel, on June 13, attacked Iran’s nuclear sites. “Israel, without any rhyme or reason, unleashed aggression against Iran, which was not only strongly condemned by the government of Pakistan but by the entire 240 million Pakistani people, as there was no reason for Israel to stoke war,” PM Shehbaz was quoted as saying by Dawn.

The report further said that PM Sharif also expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of Iranian generals, scientists, and civilians during the conflict and prayed for the departed souls.

Iran's nuclear enrichment programme

The uranium enrichment process to make civil nuclear energy and a nuclear bomb is broadly the same, and uranium enriched to 3.67% is sufficient for civil nuclear energy. Meanwhile, purity levels of 90% are needed for a nuclear weapon. However, once the purity levels reach 60%, as in the case of Iran, it is not a lengthy process to get 90%.

After the US and its allies France, Germany, and the United Kingdom agreed to set the end of August as the de facto deadline for reaching a nuclear deal with Iran, Tehran has held “frank” talks with the European countries, a move that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) believes could eventually lead to the resumption of inspections of Iran’s nuclear sites.

Besides, the October 18 deadline is fast approaching when the resolution governing the 2015 deal expires and all UN sanctions on Iran will be lifted unless the “snapback” mechanism is triggered at least 30 days earlier, which would automatically reimpose all sanctions targeting sectors from hydrocarbons to banking and defence.

Pakistan and Iran set bilateral trade target of $10 billion

In the joint presser with the Iranian president, PM Shehbaz said, “Several MoUs have been signed with Iran today. I hope these will take the form of agreements very soon,” and added that the two countries have set a $10 billion trade target.

Iranian President Pezeshkian termed Pakistan his “second home” and thanked Islamabad for its support against Israeli aggression and emphasised the dire need for unity among the Muslim Ummah.

Pakistan-Iran relations were based on common culture and religion, and good relations with Islamabad were part of Tehran’s foreign policy, he said.