UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday (June 14) that Britain is moving additional military assets, including fighter jets, to the West Asia to provide support across the region, amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel. Starmer spoke to reporters en route to a Group of Seven meeting in Canada.



"We are moving assets to the region, including jets, and that is for contingency support in the region," Starmer said. Crews began deployment preparations on Friday morning, when it was clear the situation in the region was deteriorating, a spokesperson for the prime minister said. Britain already has fighter jets in the region as part of an operation to counter threats in Iraq and Syria.

Iran-Israel recent conflict

Tensions rose in West Asia after Israel launched pre-emptive attack on Iran hitting its nuclear and military facilities. Iran, in retaliation, launched ballistic missile on Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other areas. Israeli strike on Iran killed 78 people including the country's top military leaders including Revolutionary Guards chief Major General Hossein Salami, Iran's armed forces chief of staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Supreme leader's adviser Ali Shamkhani and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ air force commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Israeli strikes also destroyed Iran’s above-ground pilot enrichment facility at the Natanz nuclear site and killed its nuclear scientists. Meanwhile, Iran's missiles have claimed three Israeli lives.

Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that lives will be “bitter for Israelis.” In a televised address, he warned that Israel would be left ‘helpless’ as the “crime” by the “Zionist regime” would not go unscathed. Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iranian people must stand up against “the evil and oppressive regime.” Declaring that “more is on the way”, Netanyahu added that Israelis are with the people of Iran.

Meanwhile, hectic parleys went on in the diplomatic circle with US President Donald Trump, and Israeli PM Netanyahu speaking to world leaders. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also spoke to several leaders around the world about the escalating situation. The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting on the situation and urged both sides to de-escalate. Iran accused Israel for declaring war, while Israel claimed it was a strike to “dismantle Iran’s nuclear programme.”

America issued warning to Tehran stating that it would face ”dire consequences" if its troops in West Asia is attacked. Rafael Grossi, head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, revealed that enrichment facility at Natanz suffered damages and warned against attacking nuclear facilities as “it could harm both people and the environment.”





