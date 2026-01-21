/‘Canada should be grateful to US,’ Trump castigates Carney after his fiery speech

US President Donald Trump hit back at the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who had said that the US-led global order was fading, saying that the northern neighbour of the United States was “not grateful” despite receiving several “freebies” from Washington, DC. Insisting that the country should show gratitude to the US, Trump pestered Carney from the stage at the World Economic Forum saying, “Canada lives because of the United States,” and adding, “Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements.”

Trump argued that the acquisition of Greenland by the US would benefit Canada, which he said “gets a lot of freebies.” Trump also expressed his interest in using Greenland to build a Golden Dome that would provide missile defence for the region, and would benefit Canada as well.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

‘Current global state a rupture, not a transition’: Carney

In his speech at Davos on Tuesday, Carney described the current global state as a “rupture, not a transition”, arguing that the “pleasant fiction” of a stable world order has been replaced by a “brutal reality” of great power rivalry and economic coercion.

Carney's speech created waves as he called on “middle powers” to “act together,” saying there was a “rupture in the current diplomatic phase.”

“Great powers can afford to go it alone. They have the market size, the military capacity, the leverage to dictate terms. Middle powers do not. But when we only negotiate bilaterally with a hegemon, we negotiate from weakness. We accept what is offered,” he said.

‘If you are not at the table, you are on the menu’

Carney cautioned middle powers, saying, “If you are not at the table, you are on the menu.”

Carney described this era as one of transactional geopolitics and called for a reassessment of alliances and strategies.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that smaller and mid-sized nations are active participants in shaping outcomes and suggested that traditional multilateralism may now put their interests at risk.

Carney called for defending sovereign integrity, arguing that middle powers should stop participating in “the lie of mutual benefit”, and suggested that traditional multilateralism may now put their interests at risk.

Carney said countries should create a “dense web of connections” to protect them from being subordinated to “hegemonic interests” and avoid marginalisation in a fragmented system.