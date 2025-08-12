Former Pentagon analyst Michael Rubin in a scathing assessment of Pakistani army chief Asim Munir's threats and his nation's nuclear rhetoric. Comparing the Pakistani army chief to Islamic State terrorist Osama Bin Laden, saying, "Asim Munir is Osama bin Laden in a suit." He slammed Pakistan for behaving like a "rogue state" and said that the country's behaviour was "completely unacceptable". Speaking during an interview, he also slammed US President Donald Trump for "targeting India" over the South Asian nation's trade relations with Russia. He pointed out that Trump's America is a buyer of several strategic minerals, including uranium hexafluoride, from Russia. Lauding Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for standing up against Trump for India's rights, he said this would "be the episode that historians remember where the US truly learnt that you cannot kick India around".

Asim Munir aka ‘Bin Laden in a suit’

Recently, Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir allegedly threatened that if his country were ever pushed to the brink in a conflict with India, it would "take half the world down" with it. The controversial comments were reportedly made during a private black-tie dinner in Tampa, Florida, hosted for businessman Adnan Asad.

Rubin suggested that for his inciting comment the Pakistani army chief should be declared persona non grata and should be banned from receiving US visas. Raising alarm at the lack of immediate response from US officials present at the event, he said, "Within 30 minutes of when Asim Munir made those comments, he should have been ushered out, taken to Tampa International Airport, and flown out of the United States."

He noted that “Americans look at terrorism through the lens of grievance” and explained that "they don't understand the ideological underpinnings of many terrorists… Asim Munir is Osama bin Laden in a suit."

Pakistan's nuclear rhetoric 'completely unacceptable'

Calling Pakistan's behaviour "completely unacceptable", the former Pentagon official and Middle East analyst compared Munir's threat to statements previously made by ISIS and Osama bin Laden. "Pakistan is raising questions in many people's minds about whether it can fulfil the responsibilities of being a state," he said, adding, "The Field Marshal's rhetoric is reminiscent of what we've heard from the Islamic State."

The prominent analyst also called for immediate diplomatic consequences against Pakistan. Rubin suggested that Islamabad should be stripped of its status as a major non-NATO ally and potentially designated as a state sponsor of terrorism.