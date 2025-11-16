/'Bill Clinton did nothing and knew nothing': Ex-US prez reacts after Trump declares DOJ will probe his connection to Epstein case. Details inside

After Jeffrey Epstein's old emails were unearthed and created fresh controversy due to the mention of Donald Trump, the US president declared that he will request the Department of Justice (DoJ) to probe the former Democratic president's connections to the sexual offence case. After this, former US president Bill Clinton reacted.

“Jeffrey Epstein and I had a very bad relationship for many years. But he also saw strength, because I was president, so he dictated a couple of memos to himself,” Trump said.

“You’re gonna find out what did he know, with respect to Bill Clinton, with respect to the head of Harvard, with respect to all of those people that he knew, including JP Morgan Chase,” the POTUS added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reacting to this, Clinton's spokeswoman, Angel Ureña, stated in a brief statement on X: “These emails prove Bill Clinton did nothing and knew nothing. The rest is noise meant to distract from election losses, backfiring shutdowns, and who knows what else.”

The alleged sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, claimed in several private emails that US President Donald Trump was aware of his act and "Spent hours" at his house. Epstein claimed that the then-friend of his "knew about the girls". The emails released by the House Democrats on Wednesday (Nov 12) showed that the alleged sex offender claimed Trump spent time with one of his victims.



Trump has always denied any involvement in the case, saying he and Epstein were once on friendly terms but later parted ways. However, the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said the emails, selected from thousands of pages of documents received by their panel, told a different story.