/'Irreparable damage, slap on face...': Times when Khamenei issued BOLD warnings to Trump after US entered Israel-Iran war

Since the start of the Israel-Iran war, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been making bold remarks against the US and President Donald Trump as America joined Israel in attacking Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz, with an aim to destroy Iran's capability of building nuclear weapons.

In the first week of the war, Iranian Leader Khamenei issued a grave warning to the US on June 18, telling them that the country would suffer "irreparable damage" if it engaged in any military actions against Iran.

'Irreparable damage'

“The Americans should know that any U.S. military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage,” Khamenei said in a televised address.

He added that the damage it will face will be "far greater" than any harm that Iran may encounter. He further said that the Iranian nation is not frightened by Trump's threats.

"The US President threatens us. With his absurd rhetoric, he demands that the Iranian people surrender to him. They should make threats against those who are afraid of being threatened," he said.

Four-word reply to Trump's warning

On the same day, Khamenei issued a strong response to the threats from the US. Trump demanded "unconditional surrender" from Iran, but Khamenei responded with four words - "Iran will not surrender".

“Intelligent people who know Iran, the Iranian nation, and its history will never speak to this nation in threatening language because the Iranian nation will not surrender,” Khamenei said in a message read aloud on national TV.

After the US attacked Iran's nuclear sites, Khamenei vowed punishment for Israel, saying that the punishment would continue. "The Zionist enemy has made a big mistake, committed a big crime; it must be punished and it is being punished; it is being punished right now.”

On Tuesday, Khamenei issued another remark against the US after its attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. He said, "We didn't harm anyone. And we will not accept any harassment from anyone under any circumstances.” Sharing an image of a burning US flag amid a war-like situation, “…we will not submit to anyone's harassment; This is the logic of the Iranian nation,” he added.

'US will pay a heavy price'

Today (Thursday), after the two countries agreed to a ceasefire after Trump's announcement, Khamenei again warned the US that an attack similar to what happened to Al-Udeid Air Base can be repeated in the future too.

He said that Iran attacked and inflicted damage on the Al-Udeid Air Base, which is one of the key US bases in the region. Such an action "can be repeated in the future too, and America will definitely pay a heavy price, he said.

"The fact that the Islamic Republic has access to key US centers in the region and can take action whenever it deems necessary is a significant matter. Such an action can be repeated in the future too. Should any aggression occur, the enemy will definitely pay a heavy price," Khamenei said.

'Heavy slap to US's face'

The Iranian leader said that Iran delivered a "heavy slap to the US's face", adding that America gained no achievement from this war.

"The Islamic Republic delivered a heavy slap to the US’s face. It attacked and inflicted damage on the Al-Udeid Air Base, which is one of the key US bases in the region," Khamenei wrote on X after his televised message was released in minutes.

Not just the US, Khamenei issued three threatening messages to Israel after it attacked Iran's nuclear facilities, and killed military officials as well as nuclear scientists.