Zelensky's advisor draws fire after saying Indians & Chinese have 'weak intellectual potential'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
'India and China have low IQ'. Ukrainian President's advisor is facing criticism The advisor rebuked India and China. Mykhailo Podolyak questioned the ‘intellectual potential’ of Indians and Chinese.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos