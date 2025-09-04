/Zelensky Warns Missiles From Moscow Reach Paris in Minutes

Published: Sep 04, 2025, 23:11 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 23:11 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warns Europe that giving up any Ukrainian land would allow Russian leader Vladimir Putin to use it as a base for future attacks on Europe only if the continent fails to remain strong. In Paris over two dozen countries have pledged to take part in a force to be deployed in Ukraine after any peace accord with Russia, aiming to deter Moscow from ever again attacking its neighbour, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday.