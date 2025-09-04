LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Zelensky Warns Missiles From Moscow Reach Paris in Minutes

Zelensky Warns Missiles From Moscow Reach Paris in Minutes

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 23:11 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 23:11 IST
Zelensky Warns Missiles From Moscow Reach Paris in Minutes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warns Europe that giving up any Ukrainian land would allow Russian leader Vladimir Putin to use it as a base for future attacks on Europe only if the continent fails to remain strong. In Paris over two dozen countries have pledged to take part in a force to be deployed in Ukraine after any peace accord with Russia, aiming to deter Moscow from ever again attacking its neighbour, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday.

Trending Topics

trending videos