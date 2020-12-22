LIVE TV
US Election
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US ELECTION
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Your Story: World's first order of Kung Fu Nuns, belong to 1000-year-old Buddhist sect
Dec 22, 2020, 08.45 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
An elite group on nuns in Nepal, they are trained in marshal arts and dedicated to a life of social service. They have come to Nepal's rescue so many times.
Read in App