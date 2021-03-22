Your Story: Pakistan's first transgender Madrasa for LGBTQ community

Mar 22, 2021, 08.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A transgender woman has opened Pakistan's first Islamic school for the LGBTQ+ community. In a country with close to 300,000 transgender people, Rani Madrasa offers a ray of hope as they are often subject to abuse and insult.
Read in App