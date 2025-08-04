/Yemen shipwreck: 76 dead after ship capsizes off Yemen coast

LOGIN
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 16:44 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 16:44 IST
Videos Aug 04, 2025, 16:44 IST

A boat carrying 154 migrants capsized off Yemen’s coast on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of at least 76 African migrants. Rescue and search operations are underway.

