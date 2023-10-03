X teams up with Paris Hilton for exclusive content

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Social networking platform X is now teamed up with Paris Hilton's digital advertising firm 1111 networking on Monday. Paris Hilton and X announced that they'll be collaborating to produce some exclusive video content covering subjects including Style, Beauty, travel, and more.

