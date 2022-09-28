World of Africa | Ebola virus re-emerges in Uganda

East Africa was thrown into a whirlwind following the announcement by Ugandan health authorities of an Ebola outbreak that also claimed the lives of several people in the country's west of the capital, Kampala. New Uganda Sudan Ebola-virus outbreak means FDA-licensed vaccine for Zaire ebolavirus cannot be used that means that virologists and scientists have to go back to the drawing board and come up with a stronger and more efficient shield to this virus that has been classified as lethally fatal.