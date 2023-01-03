World of Africa: Court orders arrest of Ex-Botswana president

A Botswana court has issued an arrest warrant for former president Ian Khama, who is facing 14 charges ranging from unlawful possession of firearms to money laundering. Khama was officially charged in absentia in April 2022 but has not made a single court appearance. But what really happened to this charismatic head-of-state, who fell out with his hand-picked successor and current president Masisi, forcing him to even flee to neighbouring South Africa?