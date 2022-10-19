World Business Watch: Rolls-Royce to start making its first electric car, already has 300 buyers

Published: Oct 19, 2022
This time it's Rolls-Royce that will manufacture its first electric car. The car company will start manufacturing the e-car next year. The two-door EV is longer than a full-size SUV and the Spectre will be offered with stars in its door.
