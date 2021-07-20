World Business Watch: Oil prices slip after OPEC and allies reach deal to boost supply

Jul 20, 2021, 12:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Closing out its worst day since March this year oil prices slumped $5 a barrel on Monday, after an OPEC+ agreement to boost output stoked fears of a surplus just as rising COVID-19 infections once again threaten demand.
