World Business Watch: Crypto hackers set for record year after looting over $3 billion

Published: Oct 13, 2022, 12:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Reports say, at least $718 million has been stolen so far in October alone, taking the gross tally for the year past $3 billion and putting 2022 on course to be a record for the total value hacked.
