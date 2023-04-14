Woody Harrelson could be my half-brother, says Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey has hinted that he and Harrelson might possibly be brothers in an interview on the podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa." According to McConaughey, "where I start and where he ends, and where he starts and I end, has always been like a murky line." And that's a part of our bromance, right? He is referred to as Uncle Woody by my children. His children refer to me as Uncle Matthew, etc. And when you see photos of us, my family believes that a lot of them show him instead of me.