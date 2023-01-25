WION Wings: The little pilot of India: Abeer Maago

You are never too young to dream big. Abeer Magoo, a Delhi based teenager, wants to become a pilot someday. Abeer's life revolves around planes. Abeer started his collection of plane models at the age of 5 and now has a collection of over 300 aircraft. From the Globemaster of the Indian Air Force to the largest passenger aircraft airbus A380, they are all present in his room. Abeer also remembers all flight numbers and aeroplane models by which he and his father have travelled so far.